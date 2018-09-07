Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As summer draws to a close, a recent survey into how people have spent this year’s holiday season has revealed that only 12 percent of people living in the UK preferred to holiday abroad.

Budget hotel chain, Campanile UK, conducted the survey, which discovered that 93% of people in Great Britain would like to spend more time exploring the UK in future.

The responses also revealed the reasons that prevented people from taking a staycation this year, and financial implications were a barrier for 58% of people.

Prompted by the extended heatwave, only one third of people surveyed let the usual unpredictability of the British weather put them off holidaying close to home. However, 51% of those surveyed still only explore the UK once or twice a year.

When it comes to reasons why people explore the UK, the most popular answers were: for sightseeing purposes (76%), spending quality time with their significant other (57%) and spending time outdoors (56%). Scotland, Cornwall, and the Lake District were at the top of people’s wish list for places people want to visit.

Director of operations at Campanile UK Mark Aldridge said: "It’s really pleasing to see how many people would like to explore more of the UK if factors such as cost were not an issue. Particularly as the good old British weather doesn’t seem to put too many people off, no doubt because of the heatwave we had this year!

"This country has so much to offer with a wide variety of cultures, sights and experiences, it’s time we all looked a little closer to home for our travel needs.

“At Campanile, we want to make UK town and city breaks attainable for couples, families and friends, and show that a UK holiday doesn’t have to break the bank. Whether it’s discovering a new city or a countryside getaway, our hotels are in accessible locations and an affordable way to tick off some places you’ve been wanting to visit.”

