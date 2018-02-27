Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester based travel agents is offering one lucky couple the chance to win the honeymoon of their dreams.

Destination2 has launched a #PerfectProposal competition, giving one newly engaged couple the chance to win a honeymoon to Mauritius.

Perhaps you recently got engaged in an incredibly romantic setting or was your proposal particularly quirky or unique? Whatever your story, Destination2 wants to hear it.

To enter, couples should submit their entry on the dedicated page on the Destination2 website www.destination2.co.uk/competitions/mauritius-honeymoon including a description of the proposal plus any photos and videos of the special event. Destination2 will be sharing the best entries across their social media platforms and the overall winner will be notified in January 2019.

From the entrants, one lucky couple will be selected to enjoy the honeymoon of their dreams! Jet off to Mauritius within twelve months of your wedding date with return flights to Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport, transfers and seven nights together at a spectacular 4* resort.

Managing director of Destination2 Tony Carty said: “We are thrilled to announce Destination2’s biggest competition ever! A giveaway on this scale is the first of its kind for Destination2 and we can’t wait to send a couple away on a spectacular honeymoon to Mauritius.

“As a long-haul travel operator focusing on luxury properties, this destination really epitomises indulgence and offers the perfect place for newlyweds to relax after the big day is over.”

Destination2 offers many opulent holidays including beach destinations, adventure honeymoons, multi-centre trips and all-inclusive luxury hotels. Their team of travel experts are highly experienced in long-haul travel and building tailor-made holidays at incredibly competitive prices.