Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

easyJet has launched a new flight from Liverpool John Lennon Airport to Toulouse.

The airline will fly four times a week to the southern French city from October 28.

It's one of 16 new routes unveiled by easyJet today (Thursday, July 12) including its 1000th global route.

easyJet has flown more than 40 million passengers to and from Liverpool since it first started operating there 20 years ago.

Ali Gayward, the airline's UK country manager, said: "We’re delighted to be adding another new route from LJLA to Toulouse. We now offer 32 destinations having recently added an eighth aircraft to the airport and have seen sustained expansion in recent months.

"Toulouse is a fantastic destination which will appeal to those seeking a short break or visiting friends and family.

“We continue to see an increased number of travellers looking to fly with easyJet on routes from LJLA and with affordable fares and a short flight time to the South of France, we’re confident that this new service will prove popular with those flying from the North West."

(Image: AP)

Paul Winfield, director of aviation development at LJLA, said: "We are delighted to welcome this new four times weekly service to Toulouse.

"The service will be popular with passengers travelling to Toulouse and the South-West France region, and will provide a strong schedule for the business community, with operators such as Airbus located in Broughton.

"The opening of the Mersey Gateway bridge has opened up quick access to Liverpool John Lennon Airport from these catchment areas.

"It will be the fourth new service opened by easyJet from Liverpool during 2018, and we continue to work with easyJet to look at further opportunities from Liverpool.”