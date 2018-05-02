Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Get in the running for you and nine friends to win a trip via limousine to 188BET Chester Cup day on Friday 11th May 2018.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is, answer the following question:

The Dee Stake and Cheshire Oaks are horse races ran at which course?

A. Aintree

B. Ascot

C. Chester?

Simply text LIVECH, followed by your answer A, B or C plus your name, address and postcode to 63333.

(e.g. LIVECH, A, Chloe Robinson, 1 Jones Street, L21BV)

Text messages cost 50p plus one standard network rate message. For SMS you may receive details of other related products, add NOINFO to the end of your message. You may spend a maximum of £30 per day on this service. If you do not pay the telephone bills please ask permission before you vote. Voting opens 2nd May 2018 and closes 3rd May 2018. The winner will be contacted 5th May 2018.

Chester Chronicle will randomly select a winner during the Prize Draw on Friday 4th May 2018. The winner will receive the following prize:

Ten (10) County Enclosure tickets to Chester racecourse on 188BET Chester Cup day on Friday 11th May 2018.

Ten (10) places on a private Hummer Limousine travelling to and from Chester racecourse St on Friday 11th May 2018.

Promotion Specific Terms

The “Chester Limo” competition (“Promotion”) runs from 00:01 (GMT +1) on Friday 27th April 2018 to 23:59 (GMT +1) Thursday 3rd May 2018 (“Promotion Period”)

The competition entrant (“Qualified Member”) will be rewarded with one (1) entry to a prize draw (“Entry”), if they text the correct answer of the following question, “The Dee Stakes and Cheshire Oaks are horse races run at which course?” to 63333 by 23:59 (GMT +1) Thursday 3rd May 2018 .

The Qualified Member who has successfully been rewarded with the Entry, as set out in Term 2 above, will be automatically entered into a prize draw (“Prize Draw”) for a chance to win a Prize (“Prize): package to 188BET Chester Cup day at Chester racecourse on 11th May 2018 including: Ten County Enclosure tickets and return travel in a Hummer limo for the Winner and nine (9) companions

One (1) Qualified Member will be randomly selected as a winner (“Winner”) and will be contacted by Chester Chronicle.

The Winner must confirm their acceptance of the Prize within 12 hours of being contacted by Chester Chronicle. Should the Winner not confirm the acceptance of the Prize within the specified timeframe, the Prize may be forfeited.

The limousine will pick up the Winner at a location to be confirmed and transported to Chester racecourse for the 188BET Chester Cup day. After the races they will be picked up outside the racecourse and returned to the departing location.

The Prize is subject to amendment. In the event of unforeseen circumstances which may occur prior to or during the trip to the destination, Chester Chronicle suppliers of the Prize may make change(s) to any part of the Prize which are out of our control. Where Chester Chronicle receives advance notice of a change to the travel or transportation, we will use reasonable endeavours to communicate the change to the Winner in advance.

Chester Chronicle are not liable for any damage caused to the limousine.

Start Date: 3rd May 2018 00:01 (GMT+1)

End Date: 6th May 2018 23:59 (GMT+1)

18+ www.BeGambleAware.org Please Gamble Responsibly.

The above are the terms and conditions of the promotion as organised by the operator, Annatar Limited ("Annatar"), of the internet site found at www.188BET.co.uk ("the Site"). By participating in this promotion, you are deemed to have accepted the Promotion-Specific Terms and Conditions, and the Promotion General Terms and Conditions. In the event of any discrepancy between the meaning of any translated version of these Promotion-Specific Terms and Conditions and the English language version, the English language version shall prevail. The operator reserves the right to cancel or vary the promotion at any time without notice. The promoter in respect of the promotion is Annatar whose registered office is Ground Floor, St Georges Court, Upper Church Street, Douglas, Isle of Man, IM1 1EE.