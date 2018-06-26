Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Actress Patsy Kensit is coming to Cheshire Oaks to talk about life after 50 and to dispel some of the outdated misconceptions of middle age.

The former Emmerdale and Holby City star is backing the Studio 10 social awareness campaign to hit back at the current stereotypes of middle age.

Patsy, who recently celebrated her 50th birthday, has joined the movement to empower women all over the country to feel the best they can feel at any age.

The campaign To Be Seen, To Be Heard - It’s Your Time To Shine, which launched on May 25, is spearheaded by Patsy to break down barriers and stamp out ageism once and for all.

The star said: “Turning 50 is the best thing to ever happen to me.

“In past generations middle aged used to mean a time to hang up your boots – I feel the absolute opposite. It’s the most confident, happy, healthy and fabulous I have ever felt. I have found a totally new inner confidence I didn’t know even existed in my 20s and 30s – I feel like I’m only just getting started!”

Patsy added: “I want women all over the country to unite and help bang the drum to feeling amazing at any age – middle age is not a dirty word – it’s a word which should represent women in their absolute prime of life – I can’t wait to get out there and meet some of these magnificent women.”

In recent research conducted by Studio 10 and WeAreSuperhuman, the term ‘middle age’ has become outdated with 81% of women feeling it does not represent how they live their lives and feel about themselves at 40 plus with as many as 75% not associating with this life stage.

Studio 10 launched in 2015 to offer women quick-fix skincare solutions to target the signs of anti-ageing. Their extensive product range focuses on ageless beauty for all ages giving women the confidence to look and feel the most confident and beautiful at any age.

Grace Fodor, CEO of Studio 10 Beauty, said: “Our goal at Studio 10 is to redefine beauty for women as they age and redefine age. Standing up to be the pro-age, pro-beauty voice that gives women as they age the recognition we all deserve to feel amazing.

“Having Patsy on board to launch our campaign is a dream come true – she is the perfect ambassador to celebrate with women across the country about feeling proud and confident with the way they look and feel at 40+.

“This movement is about empowering women to have a voice and place to own it any age without feeling social pressure to look younger.”

Patsy Kensit will be in Marks & Spencer Cheshire Oaks on Thursday, July 5 to meet likeminded women and celebrate feeling amazing at any age.

Patsy will talk at 11am, 1 and 3 pm and the artists will be there from 11am-5pm. There will be in-store demonstrations, discussions and make-overs.

For more details visit www.studio10beauty.com .