A spa retreat sounds like a perfect idea, especially when it is up to 34% off the usual price.

Shrigley Hall Hotel in Cheshire will host the overnight stay package up until Oct 31 and it includes an overnight stay with breakfast, wine and dinner.

Couples can relax and unwind in a choice of a standard or deluxe guestroom and there is a full gym, spa and indoor pool all to enjoy on your stay.

A little about Shrigley Hall

The Shrigley Hall Hotel & Spa is an elegant Victorian country house, set in 262 acres of grounds on the edge of the Peak District National Park. The hotel resort is well-known throughout the north-west of England for its 18-hole championship golf course and excellent leisure, spa, wedding and conference facilities.

Overlooking the Cheshire Plain, it’s perfectly placed not only for cycling, walking, and activity breaks, but also a shopping or cultural trip into the vibrant city of Manchester.

How to redeem the deal

People are purchasing the unmissable offer at deals website Wowcher - with dates taking us right until the end of October to stay in the Cheshire retreat.

See more about the deal HERE.