Select Aesthetics has officially opened at Chester MediSPA.

More than 100 VIP guests turned out to help celebrate the new medically advanced treatments on offer by new owner Dr Simon Berrisford and his highly qualified team.

Dr Simon Berrisford, who boasts 25 years’ experience in the medical profession, has run a number of aesthetics and anti-ageing clinics providing the very latest in skin-surgery treatments in Cheshire. He is qualified in aesthetic medicine, having undertaken a vast range of training and education all around the world to further his knowledge. He is a full member of the British College of Aesthetic Medicine (MBCAM), the only professional body for doctors involved in non-surgical aesthetic treatments as well as holding the Government backed Safe Face Accreditation.

Dr Berrisford also trains other leading aestheticians at Select Aesthetics’ own training academy and is the UK Ambassador for a range of the latest aesthetic products. He has worked at exclusive health spa Champneys as the resident medical officer for international guests, running aesthetics and anti-ageing clinics and providing skin-surgery treatments on site.

Dr Berrisford and his team will be offering a wealth of treatments at the state of the art clinic in the heart of Chester. The clinic will offer traditional treatments such as Aromatherapy Associates spa therapies, HydraFacials and manicures as well as dermal fillers, wrinkle reducing injections and world-class laser treatments. The clinic prides itself on having the very latest cutting-edge treatments, products and high-tech equipment available on the market today; offering skin rejuvenation, fat reduction, tattoo removal, and a virtually painless, quick, effective hair removal system. In addition to these treatments Dr Berrisford brings with him a wealth of experience in more medically advanced treatments which can only be carried out by highly qualified doctors. Dr Berrisford will be offering clients skin surgery for mole/skin tag/wart removal and also offers biopsies on any suspicious growths; eyelid lifts, non surgical facelifts and platelet rich plasma injections.

Ahead of the launch event, Dr Berrisford said: “We are delighted to be welcoming many clients, friends and business associates to our wonderful VIP Launch Event which is being kindly catered for by Opera Grill Chester.

“At Select Aesthetics we offer a free in-depth consultation to discuss appropriate treatment options. I strongly believe that aesthetic treatments should be used in a subtle, natural way to enhance and improve the way you look and feel but not change you. I am proud to be able to offer clients in Chester and the surrounding area the very latest medically advanced treatments and look forward to introducing even more innovative, clinically advanced therapies and treatments.”