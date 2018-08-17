Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This idyllic hotel break comes complete with discounted spa deals and an overnight stay.

Not only that, visitors staying at the Cottons Hotel & Spa can enjoy it's modern charm- and you can get this fantastic deal for just £89.

Included is breakfast, a spa treatment discount, and optional dinner at the hotel's AA Rosette-awarded restaurant.

Situated in easy reach of the M56 and M6- the traditional place to stay has some great perks.

The hotels spacious spa provides plenty of room to relax, with an outdoor hot tub, plush treatment rooms and a fully equipped gym.

All guests receive unlimited access to exercise classes. An indoor pool, whirlpool, sauna and steam room complete the temptingly tranquil picture. In order to avoid disappointment, please be sure to pre-book any spa treatments with the hotel directly.

Cottons Hotel & Spa is located just outside Knutsford in Cheshire, within easy reach of the M6 and M56 motorways, giving good accessibility to Manchester, Chester, Liverpool and the Northwest, all within an hour's drive away.

How to Book

At Secret Escapes- you can book the luxury deal here.

Just follow the link to see more information and what the hotel has to offer.