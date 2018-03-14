Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Cheshire rowing club has received a cash boost from local house-builder Bovis Homes, helping it move closer to reaching its funding target for a new boathouse.

Northwich Rowing Club started demolishing its old boathouse – which is over 100 years old – last autumn, but discovered that the ground was unstable and additional funds would be needed to complete the project.

Bovis regional marketing assistant Rachel Skelton said: “When we heard about the club’s problem, we were keen to support the appeal. Securing the funds for the boathouse initially must have been no easy feat, and to then have this unexpected cost adds to the challenge.”

The Bovis Homes Mercia regional team have now stepped in to donate £500 to the cause, as the club looks to power towards their new goal.

She added: “Local groups, such as Northwich Rowing Club, are integral in bringing communities together, something which we at Bovis Homes are very passionate about. With a strong heritage and some tremendous success stories, it’s fantastic to see the progression of the club. We wish them all the luck with the construction of their new boathouse and we’re looking forward to seeing the finished result!”

Based on the River Weaver, Northwich Rowing Club was established in 1875 – ten years before Bovis Homes – and has squads at every level. Its members range from 12 years old to over 70, with some going on to represent Great Britain. The most well-known of these is Olympian Matthew Langridge, who won gold in Rio, silver in Beijing and bronze in London, becoming the only British oarsman in history to have ‘the full set’.

Mike Francis, a senior life member at Northwich Rowing Club, said: “Northwich Rowing Club is delighted to receive the financial support of Bovis Homes towards our new boathouse.

“With a dedicated workforce of volunteers, who have been instrumental in our ongoing success, this donation is an added incentive to continue our hard work in the community.

“A building project of this scale is reliant on local business support to enable us to complete the work to a standard that will ensure the ongoing success of our athletes. We hope to build our relationship with Bovis Homes further in the future.”