A hardy team of workers have given a centre for the deaf in Cheshire a much-needed facelift.

Commuters on London Road in Northwich will now see a doorway and entrance, including an accessible ramp, as they drive past the Deafness Support Network (DSN) building.

A team of charitable maintenance staff travelled over from Chester Racecourse to complete the work as part of an initiative set by Chester Race Company. The initiative entitled ‘Project 1000’ pledges to commit 1,000 volunteer hours to local charities and act as a representative example to businesses in the local area looking for ways in which they can support the local community.

In its second year, more than 120 full-time members of staff are involved, donating their time and expertise throughout the year to contribute back to the local community. The experiences have been both rewarding and fulfilling for employees, charities and service users alike.

Head of HR and Project 1000 coordinator Mark Wilcockson said: “We are delighted to have been able to provide support to Deafness Support Network and help them construct the new ramp at the centre in Northwich. The team thoroughly enjoyed getting stuck in and donating their time to an initiative which has truly made a difference for the charity.”

Gill Reeder, executive operations for DSN – the charity which operates services for the deaf community across Cheshire – said: “The front of Northwich has always meant that not many people knew what was going on in the building, or had any desire to go in! This has really opened up the frontage and we’re thrilled to have been supported by Chester Race Company - their work has been tremendous.”

DSN operate day services and support groups from the centre, as well as courses throughout the year in British Sign Language (BSL). Their services are supported by both Cheshire West and Chester and Cheshire East, respectively, however due to cuts, voluntary work such as that carried out by Chester Race Company is crucial.

Gilla dded: “Any local businesses wanting to get more involved, lend a hand or even volunteer, we’d love to hear from you.

“More than 100,000 people in Cheshire live with a hearing loss and that number is growing, so our services will be increasingly stretched. Please get in touch if you want to help.”

For more information or to show your support go to www.dsnonline.co.uk .