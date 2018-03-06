Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sixteen Hartford based community groups have already received donations totalling over £10,000 from Redrow – and now potentially twice as many more are set to benefit.

Two previous community funds attached to the homebuilder’s three local developments shared a pot of £5,000 each, but now Redrow has upped the stakes for the third fund and is inviting local groups to apply for a slice of £10,000.

Redrow has been building new homes in Hartford over a number of years and the award-winning homebuilder currently has a trio of developments in the popular Cheshire location: Hartford Grange, Weaver Park and Water’s Reach.

Sales director for Redrow Homes (NW) Jason Newton said: “We’ve had a tremendous response to our funds so far and it’s been amazing to see what the money can achieve in the community. We’ve helped a range of causes from schools and scout huts to individuals seeking sporting sponsorships and football teams; and now we’re keen to extend our reach further by increasing the funds available.

“With this in mind we’d like to invite the local community to suggest projects that they think we might be able to help with and we’ll endeavour to provide assistance where we can.”

Redrow wants to offer new support to as many local groups and organisation as possible and will share out the £10,000 budget accordingly.

Jason added: “This money is in addition to substantial investment we’ve already made in the community through section 106 commitments agreed with the local authority, which will go towards local education and amenities improvements.

“The community funds are much more personal and represent direct investment in small projects and supporting individuals and groups who make up the community where we are building. Rather than give all the money to one organisation or project, we’d like to make a number of smaller grants to help as many people as possible. We’re interested to hear what people need – and how it will make a difference.”

Last year Redrow supported a lip reading group, a local fencer and a school bid to raise funds for a defibrillator to name just a few of the causes.

Christine Stalker who applied for funds on behalf of the local lip reading group was very appreciative of Redrow’s £1,000 donation.

She said: “When our funding was withdrawn we faced losing our precious classes which are a lifeline to many of our members. Rather than disband and lose our valuable social resource, we decided to find a venue, and to fund our class ourselves. We’re extremely grateful to Redrow.

“We get to learn about new advances in hearing equipment and technology but what’s more, it’s great fun. There is always much laughter and the value that the classes bring to our lives is tremendous.”

Those wishing to nominate a project for Redrow to consider should email redrow@activepr.co.uk to request an application form. The deadline for completed applications is March 31, 2018.