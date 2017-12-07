Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The 39th Ellesmere Port Scout Group held a celebration night to relaunch the group after a series of changes.

Since September, the group have been welcomed into a new HQ, reopened the Scout Troop and increased numbers in membership in both their youth members and also their adult leader team.

The highlight of the celebration relaunch night was the presentation of the new colour neckerchief, which has been designed by the youth members of the group through a competition. The winning neckerchief was designed by a Cub Scout in the Group.

The neckerchief has now changed to Green with a Purple border.

The relaunch was attended by Beavers, Cubs and Scouts from the 39th Ellesmere Port and their leaders.

Fiona Speakes, district commissioner for Ellesmere Port & Neston Scouts and Sue Goddard deputy district commissioner for Ellesmere Port and Neston Scouts, were also in attendance.

Group Scout leader for the group Carol Finn said: “We were going through a difficult time until we moved to a new HQ. We have had new members join us as well as a new leader to our team. The support and guidance we have received from Fiona and Sue as well as support from other members around the district has been astounding. It’s onwards and upwards for the 39th!”

Fiona said: “The 39th Ellesmere Port have seen some tricky times but have shown true Scouting spirit. It’s great to see young people enjoying the opportunities that Scouting offers.

“The group is going from strength to strength and will always welcome new members.”

If you think you can help as a volunteer, please visit www.scouts.org.uk/join or email join@epnscouts.org.uk.