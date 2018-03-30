Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cake lovers across Cheshire will be baking buns, icing sponges and cutting out cookies next month as part of the incredible Hope House and Ty Gobaith Eat Cake Week from April 16 to 20.

Almost 100 cake shops, cafes and restaurants, schools, clubs, businesses and individuals have already signed up to take part including Chester’s Ring O’Bells pub, Entyce Creative and Allington Hughes Law.

Crumbs Chester also donated eight boxes of giant cookies to help fundraisers Hannah Penney and Nicola Sciarillo spread the Eat Cake message around the city. They dropped into dozens of businesses handing out posters and information, as well as tasty treats.

Last year’s Eat Cake week raised almost £10,000 which enabled Hope House and Ty Gobaith to provide vital respite and end of life care to terminally ill children from across Shropshire, Cheshire, North and Mid Wales, and support bereaved families too.

No charge is ever made to families for the help provided – so the charity needs to raise at least £6.3 million every year to make sure it can fund its crucial services.

Nicola said: “If hundreds of schools, clubs, businesses and cafes get involved in the 2018 Eat Cake we could smash our total and that would be incredible.

“It is a really simple and fun way to help us make a real difference to children and families, and who doesn’t like cake! You can organise a tea party, a cake sale, a bake off, a cake competition – the choice is completely yours!”

A special Eat Cake fundraising pack has been produced which includes banners, stickers, posters, table toppers and balloons to help you theme your event, and top tips on making it go with a bang!

Children and staff at Hope House in Oswestry and Ty Gobaith in Conwy are already getting involved in the baking bonanza, and staff and volunteers in the charity’s shops in in Bangor, Denbigh, Llandudno, Wrexham, Chester, Nantwich, Bridgnorth, Church Stretton, Ludlow, Shrewsbury, Oswestry, Wellington and Welshpool are creating cake themed windows too.

So what are you waiting for? Don’t miss out! Call the Hope House Fundraising Office on 01244 340759 or go online to www.hopehouse.org.uk and claim your free Eat Cake pack today!