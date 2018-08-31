Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 30-year-old woman was today sentenced to 20 weeks in prison for shoplifting over £500 worth of goods from shops in Chester city centre.

Kayleigh Bradley, of Wervin Road in Liverpool, was serving a suspended sentence and a conditional discharge when she shoplifted various items from TK Maxx, Debenhams and Topshop on Wednesday, June 20, this year.

Chester Magistrates Court heard how Bradley had entered shops with the intention of shoplifting, equipped with a detagger and a foil lined bag.

Bradley was detained by TK Maxx security, who then contacted the police.

After a search of Bradley's address in Chester the police discovered more stolen items, the value of which is unknown.

Bradley was sentenced today (August 31) - she will serve 20 weeks in prison and a consecutive suspended sentence of three weeks.