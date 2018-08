Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Police recovered 38 cannabis plants and paraphenalia during a raid on a property in Ellesmere Port .

There was nobody home when the drugs warrant was successfully executed by Ellesmere Port Beat Team in Victoria Road about 1.50pm on Tuesday (July 31).

A cannabis production facility was uncovered. Nobody has been arrested so far but enquiries are ongoing.