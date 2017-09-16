Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It may only be September but let's start dreaming about Christmas...

Mulled wine, twinkly lights and roaring fires – you just can't beat the festive season, and surely one of the best things about it is wandering around a Christmas Market.

Luckily, plans are already in place to transform Chester's Town Hall Square into a winter wonderland for this year's event, and organisers promise a 'magical' time.

What are the dates for this year's Chester Christmas Market?

The market opens on Thursday, November 16 and runs until Wednesday, December 20.

(Image: Celynnen Photography)

Where will the market be held?

In the Town Hall Square, outside Chester Cathedral and the Town Hall.

What times will the market be on?

The market will be open seven days a week from 10am-6pm Sunday to Wednesday.

And there will be late night shopping on Thursdays until 8pm and 7pm on Friday and Saturday.

What can I expect from this year's market?

There will be more than 70 traditional wooden chalets surrounding a sparkling Christmas treet. The chalets will feature an abundance of festive treats and gifts, including quality local and regional products, crafts, clothing, accessories, jewellery, unique gifts and stocking fillers.

(Image: Celynnen Photography)

And you'll be able to sample delicious hot food and drink, such as mulled wine and cider, local ales and hot chocolate from the Real Ale Bar - the perfect way to keep toasty while browsing the market.

How can I trade at Chester Market?

If you're a craft, gift or food produce trader and would like to trade at Chester Christmas Market 2017, fill in an application form here and return it to christmasmarket@marketingcheshire.co.uk.

If you are a caterer, email christmasmarket@marketingcheshire.co.uk for more information.