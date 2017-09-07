Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Zoo is inviting families to spend a night getting up close and personal with wildlife for the first time, as part of an exciting new festival.

The free Wildlife Connections Festival which runs from Friday September 15-17 consists of three days of nature activities, outdoor theatre, live music and family fun – with the aim of sparking fresh public interest in wildlife.

And on the Saturday night, families are invited to pitch up a tent and enjoy a night of nocturnal nature, which includes the chance to spot moths and bats, enjoy storytime and star gazing and even wake up to animal yoga before breakfast.

Other events happening as part of the festival, which is the biggest ever to happen at the zoo, include seed bomb making, a Hedgehog Maze, butterfly dressing up and a huge Pollinator Parade.

Manon Keir, the zoo's Wildlife Connections Project Officer, said: "The Wildlife Connections Festival is a fun festival with a very important message.

"It’s a real celebration of how wonderful the species around us are, but it also aims to highlight the threats facing them that could mean future generations don’t get the chance to enjoy seeing them.





"Everyone can make a difference and help local wildlife and showing people how is exactly what this festival is all about," she said.

"The festival promises to be a lot of fun but, above all, we want it to inspire more people to take action for native British species.

The Wildlife Connections Festival has been funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) and is free. The sleepover experience is £49 and a child’s ticket is £29, bookable via www.chesterzoo.org .