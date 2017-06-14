The video will start in 8 Cancel

Iconic steam train the Flying Scotsman made another visit to Chester on Tuesday (June 13) as part of its 2017 tour of the UK.

Trainspotters young and old lined the route as the the world’s most famous steam locomotive made its way to Chester Railway Station from Reading, arriving at 3.58pm, a few minutes ahead of schedule.

Dawn Morris sent us this adorable video of her children who couldn't contain their excitement as the train thundered towards Chester Station.

Crowds also gathered to get a glimpse of the train as it passed through Helsby Station on its way back to Carnforth.

Built in Doncaster in 1923, the Flying Scotsman went on to become perhaps the most famous locomotive in the world.

Put into service initially on the London and North Eastern Railway, the train served through the Second World War and the nationalisation of the country’s railways.

The Scotsman retired in 1963 after covering more than two million miles of British track.

A series of owners preserved the train as it toured across the globe, before a campaign surged to have it restored in 2006.

Ten years and a £4.2m investment later, the legend was ‘brought back to life’ in its iconic green coat.