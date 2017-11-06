Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester-based Jigsaw Records are delighted to announce the signing of singer Gregor Coleman to the label just three weeks after the singer was denied a chair by judge Louis Walsh in this years’ X-Factor at the last minute, in a shock decision during the gruelling six-chair challenge.

With his first audition being made famous by his unique butterfly tattoo and his return for a second performance, the decision to swap Gregor out of his ‘chair’ didn’t seem a particularly popular decision at the time, as within minutes of the decision the hashtag #GregorForWildcard was trending on social media.

(Image: UGC)

The singer, who originally hails from Glasgow, has signed with Jigsaw Records for a deal which provides multiple singles and an EP.

CEO of Jigsaw Records, Chris Percival said: “To say we’re excited to have Gregor on board is an understatement. His talent was clear for all to see on the show and our team can’t wait to work with him going forward. Furthermore, by signing Gregor, we also want to prove that whilst the X-Factor platform can help launch a career in music, winning it isn’t the only route to securing a record deal.”

Gregor’s debut single under the Jigsaw Records banner is set for release on Tuesday, November 21 and will be available for pre-release early November, meaning that the single will be released before the X-Factor finishes.

(Image: UGC)

Gregor himself said: “I’m so excited to be working with Jigsaw Records. They may be a new label, but their vision for the future and their passion for making that vision come to life really excites me. I’m really looking forward to a very successful and creative relationship in the future.”

Stay tuned to Gregor’s and Jigsaw Records’ social media for further announcements including the new single artwork and Gregor’s new website.