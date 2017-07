Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Youngsters at Whitby Heath Primary School in Ellesmere Port finished their primary education in style on Friday (July 21).

Many pupils enjoyed a luxury ride home from school in a limousine, before partying the night away at their prom which took place at Rosies nightclub in Chester where they enjoyed a selection of non-alcoholic cocktails.