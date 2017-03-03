Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This year Mothering Sunday will fall on Sunday, March 26.

Mother's Day falls on a different date each year as it is always on the fourth Sunday of Lent.

What's the difference between Mother's Day and Mothering Sunday?

Mothering Sunday is an old Christian celebration that is practised in the UK and the Republic of Ireland. It is not to be confused with Mother's Day which is an American holiday.

Sometimes the UK event is referred to as Mother's Day but it has no connection to the American celebration.

Traditionally Mothering Sunday was the day when children - mainly daughters - who had gone to work as domestic servants were given a day off to visit their family and their ‘mother’ church .

Historians believe children would pick wild flowers or violets - as they walked along country lanes - to give to the church or their mothers as a small gift.

Today it is known as a day where children give presents and flowers to their mums to show appreciation for everything that they do for them.

It is unknown when Mothering Sunday was first celebrated but it is thought to go back centuries.

Some historians believe it dates back to the 16th century but there's no concrete evidence to support this theory.