Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This weekend sees the return of the popular Forest Live gigs to Delamere Forest .

Elbow, Tom Jones and Rick Astley are all performing at the Delamere venue on consecutive nights from Friday, June 30 to Sunday, July 2.

All three nights are now sold out and organisers are urging fans not to turn up without a ticket but if you are lucky enough to have one here's everything you need to know about the events.

Getting to the venue:

Gates open each day at 6pm. If you are driving use the postcode CW8 2HZ and follow the signs.

Delamere train station (Manchester to Chester line) is a 15 minute walk from the concert arena. Please check train details and times on National Rail Enquires .

(Photo: Andrew Whitton)

Parking:

Concert car parking is available from 4pm and is included in the ticket price.

Although ample car parking is available please consider the environment and car share if possible. The main car park is located off the B5152, please use the postcode CW8 2HZ and follow the signs.

If you are planning to arrive earlier in the day, standard admission fees will apply and you will need to park in the Whitefield Car Park and then move your car to the concert parking area after 4pm.

Taxis/Drop off:

There will only be pre-booked taxis on site, there is no taxi rank of cars waiting for passengers so you must book your taxi return journey in advance. Do not arrange to meet your taxi or lift on the main road due to the risks associated with high speed traffic at night, and the adverse impact on local residents. Please use the designated pick up/ drop off route provided.

Arrange your lift or taxi home in advance, especially as mobile reception is poor. If you’re getting a lift arrange to meet at the signed pick up and drop off point.

The drop off and pick up point has moved location this year and is located in Whitefield car park located off the B5152. For drop off and pickup use the postcode CW8 2HZ .

The drop off and pick up point is approximately a 20 minute walk from the concert arena along a dedicated, lit forest track so it is advisable to wear suitable clothing and footwear.

To avoid the main concert traffic we would advise accessing the drop off / pick point from the direction of Hatchmere. The drop off and pick point uses a different entrance to the main concert car parks so please follow the yellow signage.

Disabled customers wishing to be dropped off or picked up should use the main concert entrance and will be directed to the disabled parking areas. Vehicles dropping off disabled customers will need to remain on site or be back on site before 10pm.

(Photo: Cuffe and Taylor)

What can and can't I bring?

Feel free to take a folding chair or picnic rug as no seating is provided. You are allowed to take a picnic but some items are not permitted so please check the terms and conditions in advance. For everyone's safety and enjoyment certain items are not allowed in the concert arena. These include glass, cans, umbrellas and non-plastic cutlery and crockery.

If you arrive at the venue with a prohibited item, you'll be asked to return it to your car or dispose of it.

Decanting drinks at the entrance is not permitted as it causes a delay to other queuing customers.

Food and drinks:

A range of both alcoholic and soft drinks, hot and cold snacks and speciality coffees will be available from the bar and the catering units inside the arena.

These accept cash only - caterers and bars won't be able to take card payments, and there are no cash-points on site or nearby.

Running times:

Gates open at 6pm (car park from 4pm). Support acts are due on stage at 7.35pm (Friday) and 7.50pm (Saturday and Sunday).

On Friday night Elbow are due on stage at 8.45pm and will finish at 10.45pm.

Tom Jones is due on stage at 8.50pm on Saturday and the concert ends at 10.30pm.

Rick Astley is due to be on stage from 9pm until 10.40pm on Sunday.

Running times are provided as a guide and subject to change, including on the night of the concert.

Accommodation:

Camping is not permitted at the venue. Please see the Visit Cheshire webpage for more local accommodation options.

Forest Merchandise

Whatever the weather the Forest Merch team will be on hand with concert essentials or items you may have forgotten including folding chairs, stools, rugs etc to compliment your concert experience.

Need more info?

Check out the information on the Forest Live Delamere Forest webpage



