It might only seem like five minutes since we celebrated New Year's Eve but many of you are already starting to think about Christmas .

One of the big questions everyone always asks is what day of the week does Christmas Day fall on and how much time off work do we get over the the festive period this year.

Well the good news is that if you work Monday to Friday you will get four days off this year as Christmas Day falls on a Monday and Boxing Day is a Tuesday.

The following week New Year's Day is also on a Monday so that will be another long weekend of if your boss allows it you could be off work from Friday, December 22 until Tuesday, January 2 and only use three days annual leave.

This is how it works out:

Friday, December 22 - Normal working day

Saturday, December 23

Christmas Eve - Sunday, December 24

Christmas Day - Monday, December 25 (bank holiday)

Boxing Day: Tuesday - December 26 (bank holiday)

Wednesday, December 27 - Normal working day

Thursday, December 28 - Normal working day

Friday, December 29 - Normal working day

Saturday, December 30

New Year’s Eve - Sunday, December 31

New Year’s Day - Monday, January 1 (bank holiday)

Monday, January 2 - Normal working day