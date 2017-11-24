Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Eagles tribute band West Coast Eagles will return to Alexander’s in Chester on Thursday, December 7 after their sell out show in January.

The music of The Eagles is timeless and has influenced many artists over the past 45 years.

The band have always encapsulated pop, rock, country and a style all of their own layered with superb harmonies and blistering musicianship.

Each member of tribute band the West Coast Eagles has been working in the music industry for more than 30 years with many top name cabaret, show band and tribute acts.

Their love of the Eagles music and their own accomplished careers in music has brought this band together in one package.

Call 01244 401402 or visit www.alexanderslive.com for details.