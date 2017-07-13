Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This year’s Waverton village fete adopted the theme of Alice in Wonderland.

The community event was free of charge and very well attended.

The fete was started by a procession of floats with the new rose queen Isla Hosker and the retiring rose queen Olivia Wilson with their attendants. There was also a float from Waverton pre-school all led by the City of Chester Silver Band and Chester the Cat from Dee 106.3.

Local couple Philip and Rachael Morrey, who have given lots of time and energy to many village groups and events over the years, officially opened the fete.

The weather was superb, the teas and coffees, beers and Pimms, and rainbow slashes were flowing and music from the City of Chester Silver Band, Bluefinger duo and the Chester Ukes totally completed the afternoon.