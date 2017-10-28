The video will start in 8 Cancel

From an inquisitive baby bear to a huge Komodo dragon and from the tiniest fish to a beautiful black jaguar, a host of species at Chester Zoo have been getting stuck into their themed surprises.

Providing the animals’ meals in imaginative and unusual ways ensures they have to explore, think and work for their food.

The carved pumpkins coincide with the zoo’s family-friendly half term spectacular The Enchantment of Chester Zoo, which is running every day until Tuesday, October 31.

The event, which is free to visitors, is a magical, theatrical take on Halloween filled with adventure, acrobatics, music and costumed characters.

Families can expect to encounter everything from musical giraffes and stilt-walking moths to acrobatic sloth and orangutan characters.

This cavalcade of friendly costumed performers will help visitors gather the knowledge to gain access to Owl HQ, break the sorcerer’s spell and save the zoo from falling asleep forever.

See www.chesterzoo.org/halloween for full details.