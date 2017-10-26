Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dayinsure Wales Rally GB is set to return to Chester city centre tomorrow (Friday, October 27), bringing with it the start of the Wales Rally GB National Rally.

The action will start from 4pm with the arrival of the national crews before the star drivers, including Sébastien Ogier from the World Rally Championship event, arrive from 6.30pm.

Last year saw more than 10,000 fans attend the event in Chester city centre and organisers expect an even bigger crowd this year.

There will be activities along Bridge Street and Eastgate Street from around 2pm tomorrow (Friday 27) to get everyone geared up for the official start of the national rally with cars set to blast off from under the Eastgate Clock at 5pm.

There will be opportunities for autographs and special selfie stations to capture the moment. The event will be entirely free to the public with some great vantage points available on the Rows.

Take a look at our pictures from last year's Wales Rally GB in Chester:

On Saturday (October 28) the RallyFest family day at Cholmondeley Castle is set to be one of the highlights of this year’s Dayinsure Wales Rally GB.

The fun-fuelled event is designed to appeal to new rally fans and families and benefits from easier access and more facilities than the traditional forest stages.

It gives spectators a chance to watch all the eye-catching action as the stars race against the clock alongside a full-day of entertainment – a real bonus for those with children on half-term.

The stunning World Championship cars and stars arrive in the afternoon for an electrifying blast around the castle’s challenging parkland roads

On-track highlights will include dramatic demos from 50 historic and legendary Group B rally cars, a supercar cavalcade featuring Ferraris, McLarens and Porsches plus rubber-burning antics from SuperMoto bikes.

Visitors will also be wowed by BMX stunt shows from Lee Musselwhite and his high-flying “Bike Battle” team, while Red Bull will host its own Street Fighter Fan Zone with three Street Fighter consoles to keep gamers amused.

Younger fans will also be treated to a range of the interactive activities being provided free of charge by Dayinsure, the event’s title partner.

The Dayinsure Family Fun Zone will include an 18ft climbing wall, a caving tunnel, human hamster balls, bungee runs, Segways, an inflatable obstacle course, penalty shoot-outs and giant garden games.

(Image: Robert Parry-Jones)

Other attractions on the day will include appearances by Welsh rally legends, big screen coverage, live commentary, a catering village, trade stalls, car club displays, face-painters, mini tanks and funfair rides.

Visitors will also be able to collect autographs and even grab a selfie with all the top drivers.

There will also be a chance to take a memorable passenger ride in a number of eye-catching classic and sports cars provided by the Sporting Bears Motor Club.

Ticket for the RallyFest are priced £23 for adults when purchased in advance or £30 on the gate and all accompanied children aged 15 and under go free.

From today (Thursday, 26) fans can also see all the cars for free at the Rally Village in Deeside. The village is located alongside Toyota’s Engine plant and is home to all the teams for the duration of the rally.

Spectators will be able to watch the teams bring their cars in to be repaired and serviced in their dedicated garages as well as enjoy a full schedule of entertainment.

The village is open between 9am and 10pm today (Thursday), from 9am-11pm on Friday and on Saturday gates are open between 9am and midnight.

For more information visit www.walesrallygb.com .