Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans are gathering pace for the 2017 Christmas Extravaganza after the Northwich Business Improvement District (BID) confirmed the full list of attractions for this year’s event on Saturday, November 25.

The town is once again set to be transformed into a festive wonderland with a whole host of new, exciting attractions coming to Northwich alongside firm favourites from previous years.

There will be a gingerbread man, Scooby Doo and Christmas elf on Leicester Street which are sure to be a big hit with the kids, while a Christmas land train will be on hand to transport people around Barons Quay, the Odeon cinema and Wildwood restaurant all day.

Nativity animals and a wise man’s camel will help spread festive cheer on the high street and a brass band will give the day that quintessential yuletide feel in Weaver Square.

On top of this there’ll be plenty of animal attractions for people to look forward to.

Santa’s trusty reindeer will be back in Northwich while birds of prey and donkeys are also returning.

These will be joined by the prehistoric T-Rex and Triceratops who are sure to captivate and excite the crowds throughout the day on Witton Street and in Barons Square respectively.

Tractor and trailer rides, children’s fairground rides and live music acts are also bound to be a hit with the visitors who come to enjoy the event as will Santa and his grotto.

Once again this year there will be a number of markets which are sure to capture the imagination of shoppers and creatives alike.

There will be art and Christmas markets at the top of Witton Street, a mini market in Barons Square and an arts & crafts tent in Brunner Court just by the library.

The latter will feature a wide range of fun activities including Christmas crafts, tattoo stencils, face painting, balloon making and gingerbread making.

You can also look forward to Christmas cooking with celebrity chef Nigel Brown who’ll be rustling up some winter warmers on the high street.

Following all of these great attractions the event will culminate with the school’s lantern parade, Christmas light switch-on and firework display, ensuring a magical finish to proceedings.

With this fantastic line up in place, Northwich BID Officer Mark Henshaw is really looking forward to the event and can’t wait for the end of November.

He said: “Planning for this event has been under way for a few months already so we’re excited to finally reveal what’s lined up.

“There are plenty of attractions for the whole family and I’m sure the kids will love the new characters including the gingerbread man and Scooby Doo.

“Just make sure you keep Saturday, November 25 free so you can come and get into the festive spirit.”

Marketing materials for the event, which will include a full list of locations and timings, will be released closer to the event date.

For all of the latest developments regarding the Christmas Extravaganza, make sure you like Visit Northwich on Facebook and follow the Northwich BID on Twitter.