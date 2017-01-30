Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Are you thinking of surprising your loved one with a romantic night away?

We've picked some of the best Valentine's Day hotel offers available near Chester.

Peckforton Castle - Tarporley

Retreat to luxury this Valentine's in a romantic castle.

Packages are available on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, February 10-12 and Valentine's Day itself which include:

- A glass of champagne on arrival

- A three-course candle-lit dinner in the 1851 restaurant

- Bed and breakfast for two people sharing a double classic bedroom.



The cost is £275 on Friday or Saturday, or £200 on Sunday or Tuesday.

For further details or to book, contact the sales office on 01829 260930 or visit: www.peckfortoncastle.co.uk

Edgar House - 22 City Walls, Chester

Where better to spend Valentine's Day than at Europe's most romantic hotel.

The team at Edgar House have created a beautiful overnight package for the ultimate romantic.

Arrive at your luxurious bedroom, with freshly picked rose petals scattered on your bed. Relax in a luxury robe, and sip a flute of champagne, to accompany your strawberries and homemade truffles.

In the evening, enjoy the chef's special seven-course tasting menu at Twenty2, and after a peaceful night's sleep, a flute of Bucks Fizz accompanies your award-winning two-course breakfast.

This package is available on Fridays and Saturdays from £170 per person per night, and on Mondays - Thursdays from £165 per person per night.

Dazzling diamonds: to complete the ultimate romantic break, the hotel can arrange a complimentary private appointment at Boodles, where you can sip champagne and try on some fine jewellery.

For more details and to book a room call 01244 347007 or vist: www.edgarhouse.co.uk

The Queen Hotel - City Road, Chester

The Queen Hotel opposite Chester Railway Station is offering a delicious dinner, overnight accommodation with a bottle of prosecco in your room, a hearty breakfast buffet and a late checkout are offer from £144 per couple or for £175 you could spend the night in a four poster bed.

For availability and booking details visit: www.hallmarkhotels.co.uk

Carden Park Hotel - Broxton Road

Spoil your loved one with a romantic stay designed just for two in the heart of Cheshire’s romantic countryside at Carden Park Hotel.

Escape for an evening of luxury with a couples twilight spa experience, priced £75 for two. Including 40-minute bespoke massage or facial, glass of Carden Old Gold and access to the luxury lounge and leisure facilities, available from 5pm, Monday – Friday, throughout February.

Or make it a special occasion with a decadent overnight stay including three course dinner, full English breakfast and use of the leisure facilities from £189 per couple.

Visit www.cardenpark.co.uk/offers for full terms and conditions or call 01829 731007 to book.

Nunsmere Hall Hotel - Northwich

Celebrate this Valentine's Day at this classic country house hotel in the heart of the Cheshire countryside, with beautiful gardens bounded on three sides by a magnificent 60 acre lake.

Enjoy a three-course dinner with a glass of champagne on arrival, overnight accommodation in a deluxe double room and a full English breakfast.

Available on Friday, February 10 at £200 per room/Saturday, February 11 at £225 per room and Tuesday, February 14 at £175 per room

If you wish to book or require further information call the sales office on 01606 889100 or visit: www.nunsmere.co.uk

Village Hotel - St David's Park, Ewloe

Enjoy a cuddly night away with an indulgent three course dinner in the restaurant and a chilled glass of fizz each from just £55 per person.

Available Friday, Saturday or Sunday, February 10-12 from £110.

For further details and to book visit www.village-hotels.co.uk