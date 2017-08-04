Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Upton Horticultural Society is inviting people to go along to their summer show on Saturday, August 19 at 2.15pm.

Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy the colour and splendour of the summer garden. Numerous varieties of roses, chrysanthemums, dahlias and other summer flowers will be on show together with fruit and vegetables, and exhibits of floral art and home produce.

Refreshments will be served.

Also, at the next meeting of the Upton Horticultural Society on Wednesday, September 6 at 7.30pm, Elaine Taylor will talk about English Gardens through the Ages.

New members are most welcome to attend both events which take place at Upton Village Hall on Heath Road, Upton, Chester.

Further information is available on www.uptonhorticulturalsociety.co.uk