British university clothing label Rupert and Buckley has opened the doors to its new store in Chester.

The shop on Watergate Street was officially opened by Lord Mayor of Chester Cllr Razia Daniels, her consort Stephen Daniels and Town Crier David Mitchell.

Chief executive officer of Rupert and Buckley Alex Newman said: “We’re thrilled our first permanent store is here in Chester and I’m really excited about this next chapter for Rupert and Buckley. We’re a rapidly expanding business with a hugely passionate team working hard to make the company an aspirational brand, one that wishes to remain in touch with its customers and be accessible to all.

“Chester is the first of five stores we’re opening this year alone, and with several very prestigious partnerships in the pipeline, we’re proving to be one of the most exciting British clothing brands out there.”

The company was founded by James Buckley Thorp, who had the idea of creating high quality team socks for his university’s rowing team with a vintage 80-needle hand-weaving machine. Soon the word, and socks, spread from town to town and James in one week had produced 500 pairs for five universities.

The range has since expanded with the help of some of the country’s most well know clothing designers.

Mr Newman added: “This grassroots ethos of hard work and a good idea is what has grown the brand to this day. The Rupert and Buckley team are busy with lots of projects and with over 70,000 social media followers we’re running lots of competitions and hoping to continue to grow this audience with support from our new Chester family. We’re passionate about the local communities we work in and we can’t wait to work alongside the people, businesses and charities of Chester. We think it’s going to be a perfect fit for Rupert and Buckley.”