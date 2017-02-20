Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tom Jones will be coming to a forest near you this summer.

The legendary Welsh star has announced dates as part of Forest Live, the summer concert series organised by the Forestry Commission.

Sir Tom will play Delamere Forest on Saturday, July 1.

Tom said: “I had a great time being part of the Forest Live concerts last year, so I am delighted to be coming back again and performing in three more of these beautiful woodland locations. It’s important that people are aware of our forests and come to enjoy them, so I hope you can join me!”

In a career spanning more than five decade, Tom has a keen interest in a wide range of music; although is most well known for hits including ‘It’s Not Unusual’, ‘Kiss’, ‘Delilah’, ‘What’s New Pussycat’, ‘I’ll Never Fall In Love Again’ and ‘If I Only Knew’.

He has remained a major recording artist, with albums such as 1999’s ‘Reload’, the biggest selling (5m) of his then 35-year career. More recently Tom released the critically acclaimed albums ‘Spirit In The Room’ and ‘Praise & Blame’.

(Photo: Cuffe and Taylor)

Tom was knighted by Her Majesty The Queen in 2006 and other highlights of his long career include receiving BRIT Awards for Best Male and Outstanding Contribution to Music, a Silver Clef Award for Lifetime Achievement and the prestigious Music Industry Trust Award.

He has recently resumed his coaching role on ‘The Voice UK’ alongside Will.I.Am, Jennifer Hudson and Gavin Rossdale.

Forest Live is an independent programme organised by the Forestry Commission to bring forests to new audiences. Income generated from ticket sales is spent on protecting, improving and expanding England’s forests and woodlands and increasing their value to people and wildlife. Over Forest Live’s 16 year history, money raised has contributed to a wide range of projects, from wildlife conservation to making improvements for visitors.

Tickets £46.50 (plus £5.15 booking fee) will go on sale at 9am on Friday, February 24 from the Forestry Commission box office tel 03000 680400, or buy online at www.forestry.gov.uk/music