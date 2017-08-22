Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fusion Festival is returning to Liverpool on September 2 and 3 and the good news is there are still a few tickets available.

The two day festival at Otterspool Promenade features a huge line-up including Take That and BRIT Award-winners Little Mix.

Pop sensations Little Mix will headline Saturday night (September 2) with their only UK festival appearance this year.

They will be preceded by UK rapper, singer and songwriter Tinie Tempah, ‘Love Me Again’ singer John Newman, Louisa Johnson and X Factor favourites 5 After Midnight who said: “We’re really looking forward to coming up to Liverpool and having great vibe with everyone on the day. We’re especially looking forward to seeing Tinie Tempah - we know he’ll bring the party!”

They’ll also be joined by aussie superstar Starley, who recently had a smash hit single with the track ‘Call on Me’.

When asked what we can expect from her set, Starley said: “You can expect me to perform songs that I’ve written, a couple that you might know, but also some that haven’t been released yet. Raw and truthful, with great energy. I have a killer band, so there are some solos and maybe a surprise with a solo of some sort from me.”

The UK’s most successful live act, Take That, will then close Sunday night, (September 3) performing their incredible set on the Fusion Festival stage.

They will be joined by pop songstress Ella Henderson, guitar pop four-piece The Vamps, neo-soul singer/songwriter JP Cooper and Raye, who lends her vocals to the smash hit ‘You Don’t Know Me’ with fellow fusion headliner DJ and producer Jax Jones.

Pop princess and MOBO award winner Ella Eyre has also been added to Sunday night’s line-up playing her new material alongside massive smash hits such as ‘Came Here For Love’ and ‘Gravity’.

Take That said: “We love Liverpool and can’t wait to close Fusion Festival on the Sunday night. It’s going to be the best finale to the summer, playing our only UK festival show of the year! Can’t wait to see you all.”

Event director of Fusion Festival Damien Sanders said: “We are more excited than ever about this year’s festival, having two of the world’s biggest pop acts perform on our stage is a major coup and we are all really looking forward to a truly memorable weekend.”

Tickets are priced £48.50 each day or £89 for a weekend ticket and are available from Ticketmaster and www.fusionfestival.co.uk . Children five and under are admitted free, while children 14 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Festival show times are 2pm until 10pm on both Saturday and Sunday.