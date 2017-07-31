Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tickets for Chester's very own 'spellbinding' Wizard School go on sale today (Monday, July 31).

Organisers are warning that the children's Halloween event, which is returning for its second year, will be quick to sell out, so you'll need to act fast.

Attendees will be able to join Professor Listworth and his team to learn spells, make potions, practice duelling and meet some magical creatures in this 'spellbindingly immersive experience' held at St Mary's Creative Space on October 29, 30 and 31.

Children must be aged six and over, and a child's ticket costs £15 which includes one adult. Extra adult tickets cost £5.



The classes will be held on Sunday, October 29 from 1pm-2.30pm and 4pm-5.30pm, Monday, October 30 from 1pm-2.30pm and 4pm-5.30pm and Tuesday, October 31 from 1pm-2.30pm and 4pm-5.30pm.

For tickets, click here or email chesterwizardschool@gmail.com.