As the Cheltenham Festival draws to a close, don't forget that Chester plays host to its own racing event this coming May.

The countdown to the Boodles May Festival has begun – and there is still plenty of chance for you to book your place there.

The event runs from May 10-12 at Chester Racecourse with ticket prices ranging from £10-£90 and hospitality packages starting from £77.50.

It kicks off on Wednesday, May 10 with one of the oldest and most historic events in the racing calendar, Chester Cup Day. It was first established in 1824 and regularly attracts some of the greatest trainers and horses in the business.

Ladies Day is on Thursday, May 11 and is generally associated with being a chance for spectators to flaunt their fashion styles. It is widely regarded as one of the biggest events in Chester's social calendar.

Then, lastly, the event culminates with Boodles City Day on Friday, May 12 featuring two of the biggest flat races in Great Britain, The Dee Stakes and The Ormonde Stakes.

Gates open on each day at 11.30am. First races start at 1.50pm with the last at 5.05pm.

How to get tickets

If you click HERE you will be redirected through to the Chester Races website.

There, you will find limited time offers such as half-price Tattersalls and County Concourse tickets and special offers that include buying ten £10 Open Course or £15 Dee Stand tickets and getting another one for free.

Although the event is still some weeks away, Winning Post Enclosure tickets for the final day are already in short supply.

Alternatively you can call 01244 304 610 or go to the Chester Racecourse box office in person.

This offer expires on Wednesday, April 5.