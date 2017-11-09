Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Last night officially marked the start of Christmas at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Cheshire Oaks.

Radio City’s breakfast show DJs Leanne and Dave joined Liverpool indie band Clean Cut Kid to switch on the famous Christmas tree lights.

Six thousand visitors flocked to the shopping destination to help kick-start the festive season which this year saw the biggest attendance to date.

The pinnacle moment of the evening saw fireworks champions Blitz Fireworks commence the official light switch-on with an explosive 10 minute musical firework display to light up the centre with a bang.

With Europe’s largest walk-in artificial tree standing as tall as seven buses and 100,000 twinkling lights throughout, the centre is now lit up for all to see.

The switch-on marks the start of an exciting season at Cheshire Oaks. On Friday (November 10) the centre will open the doors to the magical walk-in Christmas tree, where children can join Mr and Mrs Claus from 4.30-8pm to decorate their own robin or Rudolph cookie in their festive cookie shop.

Shoppers can also meet Santa on his sleigh and marvel at Chester Zoo’s much loved animal lanterns in an exclusive sneak peak of the zoo’s wintertime extravaganza, The Lanterns, ahead of its official launch on November 24.

The Christmas Corner is also back and bigger and better than ever. With a German bar selling beers and gluhwein, a festive swing grill and the Cheshire Cheese and Wine Company, it’s the perfect spot for those looking to warm up with mouth-watering food and warming winter drinks.

On top of this, on selected dates throughout the festive season children can join Father Christmas for breakfast at Café Roufe where they will be entertained with arts and crafts, receive a free chocolate treat, and most importantly deliver their Christmas wish list to Father Christmas in time for the big day. Visit the website for full details and the terms and conditions.

Shoppers can now enjoy late night shopping as Cheshire Oaks stays open until 9pm on weeknights, extending until 10pm from November 27.

The festivities continue inside the centre, where there are over 145 premium, high street and designer brands for great gifts and festive fashion, all of which up to 60% less than the RRP.