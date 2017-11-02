Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of people enjoyed the Anderton Boat Lift’s Fireworks Spectacular on Saturday, October 28.

The synchronised musical firework display by one of the leading firework companies in the UK, Blitz Fireworks of Crewe, attracted about 2,000 people to the ‘Cathedral of the Canals’.

The fireworks were set off from pontoons on the River Weaver, making them even more spectacular as they reflected in the river.

The crowds also enjoyed a performance by Kira Mac, an up and coming country singer/songwriter, as well as making the most of food stalls and a licenced bar.

Alistair Gilchrist from Hartford who attended the fireworks with his wife Jennifer, son Lewis, aged three, and daughter, Charlotte, aged 11 months, said: “We’ve never been to the Anderton Boat Lift’s firework night before and enjoyed it very much. We think it represented good value and would come again.”

Jenny Cookson from Hale who was at the display with her daughters Jessica and Rebecca and Julie Carney from Northwich, said: “It was an amazing firework display and was beautifully choreographed. I found it surprisingly emotional.”

Fran Saxton from Weaverham who was at the fireworks with her grandchildren Evan and Sophie Turtle, said: “I’ve never been before but the fireworks were fabulous and the location very atmospheric. The children enjoyed the fireworks but also loved playing on the fantastic adventure playground.”

Lucy Wood from Barnton, Northwich who brought family from Macclesfield, said: “It was a stunning and magical performance. It certainly made an impression on Presley, aged four, who was astonished by what he called the ‘shooting stars’.”

Duty Manager at The Anderton Boat Lift Graham Wood said: “It was a tremendous night and we are delighted to have had so much positive feedback. It is clear that the Anderton Boat Lift’s Musical Fireworks Spectacular is a firm fixture in people’s calendars, both locally and across the region.”