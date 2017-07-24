Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tarporley High School Sixth Form leavers prom was yet another outstanding success.

Held at Peckforton Castle , the Sixth Form College sent their Year 13s off in style.

At the end of a very busy exam season, the hard working students were finally able to relax and let off some steam; following a meal and a presentation of awards, they danced into the night.

Director of Sixth Form Chris Nuttall said: “This has been an outstanding group of students who have worked extremely hard and enthusiastically throughout their time in Sixth Form.

“They had a night to remember thanks to the hard work of pastoral manager Tina Everton, together with an enthusiastic prom committee.

“We are now looking forward to celebrating their success on results day in August.”