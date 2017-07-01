Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The stage is set for summer evenings with a difference as Mersey Ferries announces the return of its Summer Evening Cruise programme for 2017.

Tickets are now on sale and the next sailing takes place on Sunday, July 2. They will run throughout July and August.

The two-hour cruise gives passengers the chance to see Liverpool’s famous UNESCO World Heritage waterfront, as they take in the views from a vantage point on the water as the sun sets.

The cruise programme is part of Liverpool’s 67-17: 50 Summers of Love season which will showcase a variety of musical artists on the ferry. Performances will include a selection of classic tracks from the Summer of Love period.

It has secured a stellar line-up of local artists who will perform the perfect soundtrack to the summer live on board. Artists include jazz and swing extraordinaire Alan Cross and Cal Mac, one half of the Mac Bros who made their name on TV talent show The Voice.

All this can be enjoyed with a drink from the ferry’s fully licensed bar making it the perfect way to relax and enjoy a summer evening in Liverpool.

Head of customer delivery at Merseytravel Gary Evans said: “Our summer evening cruises were hugely popular last year and we are delighted to welcome them back to this year’s programme of events on the River Mersey.

“This year our cruises are part of the Liverpool’s Summer of Love and our artists will play a selection of tracks from this significant period in our city’s musical heritage – as well as some classic songs new and old.

“Whether you are visiting Liverpool for a few days, are new to the city or have lived here all your life, the evening cruises offer a new way to see Liverpool’s most stunning views and architecture, with fabulous entertainment to make this a trip with a difference. It’s the perfect way to spend a leisurely summer evening, with family, friends or work colleagues.”

Cruises with live music are scheduled on the following dates:

Sunday, July 2 – Keith Thompson

Thursday, July 6– Marc Kenny

Sunday, July 16– Autumn Harrison

Thursday, July 20– Keith Thompson

Sunday, July 30– The Poor Boys

Thursday, August 3 – Alan Cross

Thursday, August 17– Marc Kenny

Sunday, August 20 – Cal Mac (from The Mac Bros)

Thursday, August 31– Alan Cross

Sunday, September 10 – (part of) Xebra

Thursday, September 14 – Cal Mac (from The Mac Bros)

Boarding at Seacombe, Wirral at 7.30pm and Pier Head, Liverpool at 7.40pm, cruises last about two hours.

Tickets cost £13.95 and can be bought online by calling the ticket office on 0151 330 1444, or by visiting any one of Merseytravel’s terminals.