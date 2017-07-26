Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Storyhouse is hosting a special summer season of films to mark Chester Pride and Not So Wasted Youth – a series of films programmed by Storyhouse’s Young Film Programmers.

Programmed in partnership with Chester Pride – which takes place at Castle Square on August 19 – Pride at the Pictures marks the 50th anniversary of the 1967 Sexual Offences Act.

Between July 26 and August 30, Storyhouse will present a season of films from Oscar winners and foreign language dramas to pioneering classics and indie gems; the range of films showcases the diverse personal and political struggles of LGBTQ+ people presented on screen.

The line-up includes The Handmaiden inspired by the bestselling Sarah Waters novel Fingersmith, best picture Oscar winner Moonlight, Pride about the 1980s miners’ strike, The Imitation Game and Victim, plus Prick Up Your Ears starring Gary Oldman and Vanessa Redgrave.

The summer of movies continues with Not So Wasted Youth – a unique summer season of films on the theme of youth, programmed by Storyhouse’s Young Film Programmers.

The Young Film Programmers formed in 2016 and produced the acclaimed Immersive Cinema: Maelstrom a pop-up film event presented at St. Mary’s centre in February 2017.

Leader Nick Bisom said: “As young people, we know all too well that there are periods in our lives where we face uncertainty and difficulties.

“Our aim for the Not So Wasted Youth cinema programme is to screen an eclectic range of contemporary films from around the world that challenge these times in quirky, dramatic and exciting ways.

“We hope our collection of films provide you with diverse and nuanced insights into the way young people across the globe feel as well as providing you with quality entertainment.”

The Not So Wasted Youth series can be seen every Wednesday from July 26 August 30 and tickets are £4.

The line-up includes: Hunt for the Wilderpeople set in rural New Zealand, French drama Girlhood, coming of age drama The Way He Looks, Richard Ayoade’s directorial debut Submarine, dark comedy Captain Fantastic and animated tale Your Name.

To find out more and book visit storyhouse.com.