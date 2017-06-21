Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Start your weekend early on Friday (June 30) at Chester Races Grosvenor Shopping Centre Ladies Evening, where glamour and elegance is celebrated with a best dressed competition.

One fashionable racegoer will win a mini-break at The Chester Grosvenor Hotel, with two runners-up taking home luxury prizes from the boutique hotel.

Manager at The Grosvenor Shopping Centre Julie Webb commented: “We know how much effort Chester racegoers put into their outfits, and our best-dressed competition ensures that styles are recognised and appreciated. Each year we’re really impressed with the outfits that we see and we are sure 2017 will be no exception.”

First prize: An overnight stay, evening meal and breakfast for two at The Chester Grosvenor.

Second prize: A three-course meal and glass of champagne for two at La Brasserie.

Third prize: Two 55-minute treatments within the Spa at The Chester Grosvenor.

To enter, racegoers must have their photograph taken between 4.30pm and 7.30pm by one of the best dressed teams or at the Best Dressed Flower Wall in the Paddock area and enter their details.

The stylish panel of judges will then select the finalists who will be contacted before 8pm to make their way to the parade ring for the big reveal.

It’s not just about the outfit; the judges are looking for the whole package.

So, dress to impress, make a maximum effort and show creativity in coordinating your raceday outfit from hat to heel.

Chester race-goers enticed to try new al fresco experience

Grosvenor Shopping Centre Ladies Evening is the only evening fixture for 2017 and offers an experience on the Roodee like no other.

Sip champagne on the lawn whilst the sun sets and enjoy exciting racing action, what better way to spend a Friday evening to start a winning weekend.

This evening meeting is in high demand with Winning Post Enclosure and County Long Room tickets already sold out and only a limited number of County Concourse tickets remaining.

For tickets and information visit www.chester-races.co.uk.