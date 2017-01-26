Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A steam train will depart Chester on March 1 for a nostalgic trip to North Wales.

The Cathedrals Express, hauled by a Stanier Black Five steam engine, will celebrate St David’s Day departing Chester railway station at approximately 1.30pm for Bangor.

Passengers can then enjoy a stunning run along the North Wales coast to its journey’s end at Anglesey.

The Steam Dreams chairman Marcus Robertson said: “Our annual St David’s Day pilgrimage to Wales is one of the highlights of our spring season and this year we are excited to be offering passengers the chance to celebrate this national day in North Wales, for the first time. As we make our way along one of the UK’s most scenic routes to Anglesey, passengers will be treated to some spectacular views of the coast and snow-capped Snowdonia in the distance.”

The Cathedrals Express will arrive in Holyhead at around 3.50pm, giving passengers two hours to explore this bustling ferry port, where St David’s Day celebrations will be in full swing.

Passengers will re-join the train at 5.50pm for the journey home.

Tickets for this special St David’s Day journey to North Wales aboard The Cathedrals Express are available in all four classes, ranging from £89 in premium standard through to the top class of pullman style dining of £225 per person.

Passengers travelling in pullman style will enjoy a champagne brunch on the outward journey and a two course dinner on the return, whilst those opting for premium standard will be seated at tables of four in open carriages and served with complimentary tea and coffee at their seats.

Anyone interested in travelling on The Cathedrals Express should call the booking office on 01483 209888 or visit www.CathedralsExpress.co.uk.