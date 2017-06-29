Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Famous faces from the world of fashion and entertainment will soon descend upon Liverpool’s iconic St George’s Hall and Echo Arena for a glistening showcase of talent.

The city will play host to high-end catwalk shows, exclusive Q&As and insider interviews across three days (July 7-9) as part of this summer’s most anticipated fashion event: British Style Collective presented by The Clothes Show.

The British Style Collective has recently undergone a massive re-brand, after being held at Birmingham’s NEC for more than 30 years under the name The Clothes Show it moves to Liverpool for the first time this summer.

Ready to storm the runway, renowned British designers including Philip Armstrong, Sorapol and Edeline Lee, and Lisbon based designer David Ferreira, will showcase their much-admired collections, giving visitors a taste of glamorous catwalk shows at St George’s Hall.

The models will be perfectly styled by Andrea Daley at Barbara Daley and the L’Oréal Professionnel hair team. Hilary Alexander OBE will then host a series of live interviews with the designers, allowing the audience to delve a little deeper into the world of couture, hearing first-hand the inspiration, craftsmanship and hard work behind each collection.

From blogging master classes to talks from Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing and British designer Henry Holland on how he built his brand, House of Holland, the schedule is bursting with amazing events.

Fellow Brit designer Gary James McQueen will continue his family’s legacy to launch his collection of made-to-order hand printed silk scarves, as he shares what it was like growing up with fashion’s most revered designer, his uncle Alexander McQueen.

Other fashion and showbiz starlets taking to the stage in St George’s Hall Concert Room include Lisa Snowdon, Donna Air, Lydia Bright, Jamie Laing and Alex Mytton, as well as Mollie King and Kimberley Walsh - the daily presenters for the show’s infamous Alcatel Fashion Arena.

Glamour magazine’s editor Jo Elvin and beauty director Alessandra Steinherr will be offering tips and tricks of the trade along with the inside scoop of being a journalist while InStyle’s fashion and celebrity director Josh Newis-Smith and Sheerluxe’s fashion features writer Charlotte Collins will be taking part in panel discussions on topics such as Inside Fashion’s Media and Summer Wardrobe Masterclass.

A tailored programme of panel discussions, masterclasses and ‘audiences with’, hosted by Antonia O’Brien, will feature the likes of Megan Ellaby of Pages By Megan; Olivia Purvis of What Olivia Did; Sarah Ashcroft of That Pommie Girl; Helen Canning of Coco Mama Style; and Alex Light of What Alex Wears.

The event’s dedicated Blogger Squad – a collective of lifestyle bloggers from across Liverpool and Manchester – will also be out in force across the three days.

Visit www.britishstylecollective.com for ticket details.