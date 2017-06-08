Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Polo Club held its first annual polo tournament of the season in partnership with local finance provider LDF on Friday and Saturday (June 2 and 3).

The two-day tournament saw four Cheshire teams battle it out on the Roodee for the coveted LDF International trophy and £10,000 prize money.

Teams included LDF, Laurent-Perrier, 7 Harrington Street Chambers and Chase Vodka. The six goal teams provided a thrilling performance to the crowds in the hospitality marquee and general admission area.

The finals match on Saturday saw LDF and 7 Harrington St Chambers battle it out on the pitch and it was a close match with team LDF pushing into the lead in the final chukka.

The victorious team was congratulated by the crowds and presented with their well-deserved prize by LDF managing director Peter Alderson.

Operations director at LDF Kat Applewhite said: “We were delighted to sponsor our fourth consecutive year of the LDF International Polo at Chester Polo Club.

“It was a great event and despite the rain on Friday we all had a wonderful time over the two days.

“Well done to Team LDF who won the tournament – you certainly gave us an extra reason to celebrate!”

During the presentation, Finch Insurance Broker presented the Most Valuable Player prize to Henry Smith who performed exceptionally over the two-day event.

Spectators enjoyed picnics and a host of free family entertainment on Saturday.

Between chukkas, all were invited to tread the divots on the pitch. The tradition featured in the film Pretty Woman, was made even more exciting with the chance to win a bottle of Laurent-Perrier champagne, if a hidden silver champagne cork was found. The divot stomping competition was sponsored by Docutech Solutions.

The tournament helped to raise £2,600 for LDF’s nominated charity, Welsh Air Ambulance, with generous donations from the public in exchange for having a go at swinging a stick on the ‘have a go polo’ wooden horse.

Polo will return to the Roodee on Friday and Saturday, September 8 and 9, with the Roodee Challenge Cup.

Tickets for the tournament can now be purchased from the Racecourse Box Office on 01244 304 600 or www.chester-races.co.uk .