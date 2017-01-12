Are you a Year 11 student aspiring to attend sixth form in September?
Schools across the area are hosting open evenings to give prospective students and their parents the chance to gather any information they require regarding A Levels.
We've put together a list of opportunities to have a look around sixth forms in the area this month.
Bishops' Blue Coat CE High School
Vaughans Lane, Great Boughton, Chester, CH3 5XF
Thursday, January 26 from 7.00 - 9.00pm
The Catholic High School
Old Wrexham Road, Handbridge, Chester, CH4 7HS
Tuesday, January 17 from 6.30 - 8.00pm
Christleton High School
Village Road, Christleton, Chester, CH3 7AD
Thursday, January 19 from 6.30 - 9.00pm
University Church of England Academy
164 Whitby Road, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, CH65 6EA
Thursday, January 26 from 4.30 - 8.00pm
Upton-by-Chester High School
St James’ Avenue, Upton, CH2 1NN
Thursday, January 19 from 6.00 - 8.30pm