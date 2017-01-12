Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Are you a Year 11 student aspiring to attend sixth form in September?

Schools across the area are hosting open evenings to give prospective students and their parents the chance to gather any information they require regarding A Levels.

We've put together a list of opportunities to have a look around sixth forms in the area this month.

Vaughans Lane, Great Boughton, Chester, CH3 5XF

Thursday, January 26 from 7.00 - 9.00pm

Old Wrexham Road, Handbridge, Chester, CH4 7HS

Tuesday, January 17 from 6.30 - 8.00pm

Village Road, Christleton, Chester, CH3 7AD

Thursday, January 19 from 6.30 - 9.00pm

164 Whitby Road, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, CH65 6EA

Thursday, January 26 from 4.30 - 8.00pm

St James’ Avenue, Upton, CH2 1NN

Thursday, January 19 from 6.00 - 8.30pm