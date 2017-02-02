Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Talented musicians from Sir John Deane’s Sixth Form College performed a spectacular evening of jazz and soul in Tarporley.

The concert was staged at the Macdonald Portal Hotel, Golf and Spa in Tarporley, to a packed audience.

The 30-strong jazz collective, directed by Timothy Murphy, treated audience members to favourites such as Get Happy by Ella Fitzgerald, Jazz Police by Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band and Bring it on Home by Sam Cooke.

Head of performing arts Alison Richards said: “Once again, the students delivered an outstanding performance and audience members were simply blown away by the exceptional talent of our vocalists and instrumentalists.

“A special thank you goes to all our guests and to Macdonald Portal Hotel for their continued support in allowing the students to perform at such a magnificent venue.”

Performers on the night included vocalists; Lewis Burrage, Georgia Dossis, Seth Hamill, Victoria Harris, Callum Jackson, Rebecca Le, Helena Lomas, Dominic Kearney, Hugo Morris and Zara Okoro and instrumentalists; Jessica Snelson, Laura Taylor, Mia Dalton, Emily Williamson, Hannah Treacher, Claire Francis, Amy Grierson, Andrew Lewis, James Allen, Molly Paton, Emily Peak, Benjamin Keeble, Matthew Robinson, Ella Ronald, Daniel Barford, Emily Broad, John Barnes, Nathan Flaherty, Emma Drew, Matthew Robinson, Seth Hamil, William Scrowther, Thomas Rocke, Haven Carty, Jake Humphrey, Gianluca Allinson and Luke Etherington.

Students will perform Timberlake Wertenbaker’s Our Country’s Good at the college on February 16 and 17 at 7pm.