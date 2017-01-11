Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents from Chester are being invited to kick start a healthy new year and take part in a Town and Gown 5k fun run in conjunction with University of Chester.

Inspired by the annual event in Oxford and Cambridge, the Chester event will be started by Olympian and honorary graduate of the university Beth Tweddle MBE, on Sunday, March 19.

The route will pass through university sites as well as Chester’s city streets and is open to anyone aged 11 and over.

There is a £15 entry fee which includes a T-shirt for each runner and a goody bag.

The objective of the event is not only to encourage a sense of civic pride throughout the city, but to raise both awareness and money for the charity CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young).

Community liaison manager at the university and one of the organisers of the event Louise Collins said: “As well as raising lots of money for charity, the annual Town and Gown run in Oxford and Cambridge has fostered good relations between the universities and the local communities.

“We thought it would be a great opportunity to bring a similar event to Chester in the hope that we can raise money for a great charity and create a fun event for students, staff, communities and businesses to participate together. We hope the Chester community and members of the university will embrace this event and join in the fun.”

Registrations are open and can be accessed at http://www.chester.ac.uk/town-and-gown-5k.

For further information or enquiries, contact townandgown@chester.ac.uk

Follow the event on twitter @gown_chester or facebook Chester Town & Gown 5K Fun Run.