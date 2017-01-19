Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An ITV series, which is back on our screens this year, will feature one of Cheshire's favourite walks this month.

Britain’s Best Walks will visit Cheshire on Friday, January 27 – and fans can follow in presenter Julia Bradbury’s footsteps thanks to the ViewRanger app.

Walking routes from each episode of the six-part series can be downloaded free, including Julia’s visit to the Sandstone Trail.

The episode, which airs at 8pm, follows the region’s most popular mid-distance walk, offering an array of attractions en route, from celebrity wedding favourite Peckforton Castle to the medieval fortification of Beeston Castle.

Julia takes in the rolling countryside pastures and panoramic views over the Cheshire plains and Liverpool.

Outdoor discovery app ViewRanger has teamed up with The Outdoor Guide to create interactive digital guides for each route.

They will be available to download immediately after each episode from theoutdoorguide.co.uk.