Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sainsbury's launches a 10x Nectar points deal for its shoppers this weekend.

Customers will be making the most of the promotion, including its Chester and Ellesmere Port stores, by visiting their local branch and checking out what the store has to offer.

The bank holiday bonus will run throughout the weekend from April 28 to May 1 across Sainsbury's Superstores, Locals, Petrol Filling Stations and Online Grocery orders delivered on the promotional dates.

The redeemable offer for Nectar card holders includes collecting points on your weekly shop and even fuel, but stamps, car park tickets, cashback, gift vouchers, lottery tickets, scratchcards, medicines and baby milk are not included.

When visiting the store, Sainsbury's shoppers can simply swipe their Nectar card during their shop and in return will get one base point and nine bonus points for each full £1 spent.

The promotion runs both in-store nationwide and online and is set to boost card holders' points balances.

Another offer at the store...

(Photo: John Stillwell/PA Wire)

The savings do not end there this weekend....

If it is your first time shopping with the store, new customers can simply sign up on the website HERE and get £18 off your first order over £60 with code SCSEAXEAPR until May 18.