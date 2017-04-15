Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The singer who was described by the New York Times as a performer “who sings like Pavarotti and entertains the audience like Sinatra” is to make an exclusive guest appearance at Bolesworth Castle.

Revival Productions has announced that the UK’s best selling classical artist, Russell Watson, will be making an exclusive guest appearance at The Great British Prom at Bolesworth Castle in Cheshire on September 2.

Russell joins the star-studded line-up that also includes The National Symphony Orchestra, Anthony Inglis, Annette Wardell and Only Men Aloud.

Russell’s debut album The Voice shot up the UK charts where he held the number one spot for a world record 52 weeks. At the same time, Russell held the number one spot in the USA, making him the first British male to hold the accolade of a simultaneous transatlantic number one.

His second studio album Encore soon followed and it became an even greater success selling almost two million copies worldwide. During this period Russell was rewarded with various awards including four Classical Brits.

Russell has strong connections with many of the artists performing at The Great British Prom. He has performed many times with The National Symphony Orchestra and Anthony Inglis conducted Russell’s Best of British Concert at The Royal Albert Hall 2015. Furthermore, he was one of the judges when Only Men Aloud won BBC One’s Last Choir Standing in 2008.

Russell said: “I am very excited to be making a special guest appearance at the magnificent Bolesworth Castle for a local Proms night spectacular. To be performing the Great British Prom favourites with the fantastic National Symphony Orchestra and seeing everyone waving the flags and singing along. It is certainly going to be an amazing night filled with musical talent, some of whom I have shared a stage with on many occasions.”

In addition to Russell, The Great British Prom is promising a special formula with the National Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Anthony Watson, Classical Brit award-winning Only Men Aloud, soprano Annette Wardell and The Manchester Scots Guards Association leading the way with a programme of iconic music from around the British Isles.

The first half will include The Dam Busters March, Bread of Heaven, Danny Boy and Flower of Scotland.

The National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) is renowned for being one of the best in the country and has performed with artists such as Dame Kiri Ta Kanawa and Lesley Garrett.

General manager and artistic director of the NSO Justin Pearson said: “NSO is thrilled at the prospect of performing at The Great British Prom. I feel sure that the attractive programme, especially devised for this year’s concert, will delight Bolesworth.

“We have a 50-piece symphony orchestra conducted by Anthony Inglis, who has conducted more concerts at the Royal Albert Hall than any other living conductor. We shall faithfully recreate the buzz of the Last Night of the Proms under immense Bolesworth skies, thrilling to 1812 Overture, being charmed by the dazzling diva Annette Wardell, an entire band of pipers, fireworks and Only Men Aloud. If that’s not enough, we now have the amazing Russell Watson joining us for an exclusive guest appearance.”

The second half will see a fabulous rendition of all the Proms favourites including Rule Britannia, Land of Hope and Glory and British anthem Jerusalem which will be performed by the winner of The Bolesworth Choir Competition. The concert culminates in a truly spectacular fireworks finale.

The Bolesworth Prom weekend starts on September 1 with Classic Ibiza. This very different concert brings together Urban Soul Orchestra (USO) and DJ Goldierocks, who will perform some of dance music’s biggest anthems from the last 20 years.

The Bolesworth Prom is proud to be supporting the local charity, Claire House Children’s Hospice.

Claire House will receive £2 from every ticket sold to their database of supporters, £1 from every programme sale and on-site promotional and fundraising opportunities.

Visit www.revival-productions.co.uk or call 01630 674342. Tickets are £35 in advance (£38 on the night). Car parking is free. Bring a picnic or take advantage of onsite street-food vendors.